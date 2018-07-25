NMDC board meeting scheduled on August 08, 2018

NMDC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2018 ,inter alias, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 8th August 2018, inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2018.Source : BSE