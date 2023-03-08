 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

Nita M Ambani launches The Her Circle EveryBODY project to drive a nationwide body-positivity movement of acceptance and inclusivity

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

Her Circle was founded and launched by Mrs Ambani in 2021 to create a safe, inclusive, growth-oriented digital haven for women.

Reliance Foundation chief Nita Ambani | Illustration: Moneycontrol

On International Women’s Day, Nita M Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation launched The Her Circle, EveryBODY Project to celebrate body positivity and encourage the acceptance of all, irrespective of size, age, colour, religion, neurodiversity, or physicality.

The movement aims to create a circle of kindness and non-judgemental acceptance.

Her Circle was founded and launched by Mrs Ambani in 2021 to create a safe, inclusive, growth-oriented digital haven for women.

On its second anniversary, the platform has become India’s largest digital platform for women with a phenomenal overall reach of 31 crore.