Nita M Ambani launches The Her Circle EveryBODY project to drive a nationwide body-positivity movement of acceptance and inclusivity

On International Women’s Day, Nita M Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation launched The Her Circle, EveryBODY Project to celebrate body positivity and encourage the acceptance of all, irrespective of size, age, colour, religion, neurodiversity, or physicality.

The movement aims to create a circle of kindness and non-judgemental acceptance.

Her Circle was founded and launched by Mrs Ambani in 2021 to create a safe, inclusive, growth-oriented digital haven for women.

On its second anniversary, the platform has become India’s largest digital platform for women with a phenomenal overall reach of 31 crore.

Driving the prime objective of inclusivity, Mrs Ambani has invited every individual to come forward, be a part of this initiative and make a difference.

On the occasion of the launch of the Her Circle EveryBODY Project, Nita M Ambani said, “Her Circle is about sisterhood, but also about solidarity. A solidarity that is based on equality, inclusion and respect for all. And that is the core of our new project - the Her Circle Everybody Project. We have all seen the kind of trolling that happens on social media. They pass opinions without knowing the battles people are fighting. There are medical issues, there are genetic factors people can be going through. And yet they are subjected to trolling and humiliation. It can be so damaging, especially for young minds. I hope our initiative can address this in some way and give people the confidence and freedom to be who they are.”

In addition to the launch of the initiative, the Reliance Foundation Chairperson celebrated the second anniversary of Her Circle by featuring on its anniversary-special digital cover and giving an exclusive interview.

Mrs Ambani congratulated the users of Her Circle with a special message

“Congratulations to the entire team and the millions of women who form Her Circle! We started out as an idea. And we hope to make it a movement for all women! We launched Her Circle in the middle of the pandemic, still in lockdown. And we’ve come a long way in the last two years. But this is just the beginning!”

Her Circle’s second-year milestones cover goals across digital usage and networking. With more than 2,20,000 registered women users mostly entrepreneurs, the platform constantly encourages women to collaborate professionally and socially to rise together.

Through The Her Circle EveryBODY Project, which will be a year-long initiative, Her Circle aims to promote diverse body sizes and appearances through real-life stories and short films of women in the world of social media – women, who have challenged the unrealistic beauty standards and toxic norms that expect you to be of a certain size, colour and shape and turned it around to succeed, embrace their uniqueness and be the change and influence in the digital space.

“At the forefront of driving our founder, Nita M Ambani’s vision of a body-positive world, Her Circle will be encouraging women to put themselves first and build a larger circle of kindness and wellness,” Reliance Foundation said in a statement.

How does Her Circle work?

Aimed at providing engaging, upliftment-oriented, and engaging women-related content through a social platform, Her Circle was founded by Nita M Ambani. Members can engage while watching vibrant videos and reading articles with solution-oriented life strategies covering living, wellness, finance, work, personal development, community service, beauty, fashion, entertainment, creative self-expression, and active participation in public life through women-led NGOs and other organisations.

The language selection option allows users to choose between English and Hindi as their preferred languages. User-specific Hindi content is unique and original.

With this platform, women can get answers from Reliance's renowned panel of experts on health, wellness, education, entrepreneurship, finance, philanthropy, mentorship and leadership. In the upskilling and jobs section, they will find new skills and find job opportunities that match their profile. Through masterclasses and complimentary digital courses, they can learn from the best in the business.

