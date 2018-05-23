App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 23, 2018 09:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nishtha Finance and Investment's board meeting on May 30, 2018

We would like to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2018 to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2018.

 
 
Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on 30th May 2018 to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2018.

Further, the trading window of the Company shall remain closed from 24th May, 2018 to 1st June, 2018 (both days inclusive) for the specified persons in terms of code of conduct of the Company to regulate, monitor and report of trading in Company''s security by insiders framed under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

