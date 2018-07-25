App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 10:42 PM IST

Nirlon's board meeting scheduled on August 06, 2018

NIRLON has informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on August 06, 2018, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2018 along with Limited Review Report.

 
 
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 10:42 pm

