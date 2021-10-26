Nidan diagnostics enters IPO race with promising performance

The pandemic's second wave hit the country, and infected people flocked to diagnostic labs to get a Covid test. This aided many Diagnostics companies financially.

Since then, Covid cases have declined, and these companies have underperformed. The company's previous quarter's results were also hampered by the receding Covid threat.These companies have recently emerged due to high demand without any long-term business relationship, but there is one company which has been serving it’s patients consistently since 1994.

Nidan Diagnostics has been in business since 1994 and has many individual and institutional clients. Individual consumer business accounts for 90% of Nidan's revenue. They serve over a million patients annually with integrated diagnostics. Their business clients typically visit Nidan diagnostic centres or use Nidan home collection services.

Customers and employees of long-term institutional customers are also provided diagnostic services. Their institutional clientele includes LIC, SAHARA, Metropolis, MAX Bupa, SBI, IDBI Bank, Canara HSBC Bank, Bharti AXA, APOLLO Munich, Birla SUN Life, AEGON Religare, Future General, Star Unicorn Dai Ichi, ICICI Lombard, Kotak Life Insurance, IndiaFirst.

Nidan Healthcare and diagnostics is now going Public with a 50Cr IPO which is set to open on 27th October,2021 and closes on 2nd November,2021 with a set price of ₹ 125/- per Equity Share of Face Value worth ₹ 10/- each.

Nidan has been able to dominate its industry for two decades by building a trusted, high quality and reliable brand. They've won awards that recognise the Nidan brand's strength and Nidan Diagnostics' commitment to providing superior diagnostic services. Their Best Diagnostic Chain of India Award 2019 is one example. They focus Nidan Diagnostics on a customer-centric approach to improve overall Nidan service quality. Nidan provides value-added services like home specimen collection, house calls, and multiple delivery and access options for test reports (diagnostic centres, SMS, email, web, and mobile portal). Customers choose Nidan Diagnostics as their preferred diagnostic service provider for several reasons, including the strength of the Nidan brand, integrated services model, quality of Nidan diagnostic services, centre infrastructure and customer experience, convenience of their operational network and home collection in Nidan core geographies. They have also adopted the latest technologies in the diagnostic industry, allowing Nidan Diagnostics to provide high quality and reliable diagnostic services.

Nidan has a long history in diagnostics, both in radiology and pathology. Nidan has partnered with top pathology companies like Metropolis Laboratories Limited. An appointment booking mobile app called “NIDAN HEALTHCARE '' is also available, backed by proprietary software called “Nidan Operation Management (NOM)” from Nidan. The app allows patients to book appointments. Anywhere. Anytime. Obtaining exact test preparation instructions without hassle. Health Expedia, Trufit Clinic, and Nidan Health Mall will be Nidan's online health care consultative, medical, hospital, and diagnostic services. These strategies, especially in the era of Covid-19, have helped Nidan change the dynamics of their business and the traditional way of booking appointments and testing. During the lockdown, Nidan used JIO's platform to treat millions of covid patients. [ url ]

India is a land of opportunity for Health care companies. With massive capital investment in advanced diagnostic facilities, the country has become one of the leading destinations for high-end diagnostic services, catering to a larger population.

The Indian healthcare sector is diverse and offers opportunities for health care insurance providers and medical technology. With increased competition, businesses are looking for new dynamics and trends that will benefit their business. The healthcare industry in India is expected to grow from Rs. 4 trillion (US$ 61.79 billion) in FY17 to Rs. 8.6 trillion (US$ 132.84 billion) in FY22. India plans to increase public health spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2025.