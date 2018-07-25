Nicco Park and Resorts' board meeting scheduled on August 09, 2018

NICCO PARKS has informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on August 09, 2018, to consider and approve and take on record, the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2018.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

NICCO PARKS has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2018 ,inter alias, to consider and approve and take on record, the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2018Source : BSE