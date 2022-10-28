NHAI InvIT to increase fundraising in next round by February: Chairman

The National Highways Authority of India plans to raise a larger amount of funds through its infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) in the next round following an overwhelming response to the first two issues, chairman Alka Upadhyaya said.

“We have already offered roads to different InvITs and expect to have higher investments from the route in February of this financial year,” Upadhyaya said at the listing ceremony of the National Highways Infra Trust (NHAI InvIT) at the BSE on October 28.

The NHAI InvIT is sponsored by the NHAI to support the government’s national monetisation pipeline. The money raised by the InvIT will be used to part-finance its acquisition of road projects from NHAI.

“Asset monetisation is an important aspect for NHAI. We formed the national asset monetisation plan and the second round of fundraising gives us more confidence that we are on the right track,” Upadhyaya said.

NHAI would be open to investments from “a different class of investors,” which could include those from the retail, domestic and international segments as well as pension funds and institutions such as Life Insurance Corporation of India and banks, Upadhyaya said in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol.

The chairman did not disclose the funds proposed to be raised through the InvIT route in the next round, saying the amount would depend on other factors such as the selection of roads and viability.

Slowing road contracts

The NHAI InvIT was launched in November 2021 and raised Rs 8,011 crore for NHAI in its maiden round, with an initial portfolio of five operating toll roads totalling 390 km in length.

However, the NHAI has awarded only 700 km of road projects so far in FY23 compared to the full-year target of 6,500 km, according to government data. The award of road contracts exceeded the annual targets set by the NHAI in the past two years. On average, it has issued orders for 4,500 km of roads every year.

She dismissed concerns of NHAI having any budgetary issues. But the fact remains NHAI has been witnessing higher levels of debts and has been going slow on awarding.

“We are a high-spender department but as far as the capital expenditure is concerned, we have no concerns as the ministry of finance has been giving us an adequate budget and we will continue with the pace that we have,” she said.

The asset monetisation plans are critical for NHAI in a year when it is largely dependent on budgetary support and is embargoed on increasing debt. Overall, NHAI plans to raise about Rs 1.6 lakh crore by 2025 through the sale of toll roads under the National Monetisation Plan (NMP).

The second tranche of NHAI InvIT’s fundraising through non-convertible debentures, which were listed October 28, raised Rs 1,430 crore earlier this month.

The issue was subscribed 6.69 times as all categories of investors showed interest. The maiden issue of NCDs was subscribed 3.16 times in the retail category, 9.74 times in the institutional category, 11.02 times in the non-institutional category, and 2.86 times in the high net-worth individual category.

The minimum investment amount was kept at Rs 10,000 to attract retail investors, for whom 25 percent of the NCD issue was reserved. The total amount raised in the retail category was Rs 593 crore.

“I am delighted and would express my gratitude for the strong response to the InvIT, which is a testament to NHAI’s credibility,” said road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari, who rang the bell at the opening ceremony to mark the beginning of public participation in infrastructure funding. “Today is a historic day and I feel very happy that we could finally allow retail investors to participate in the nation-building activity.