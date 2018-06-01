App
Announcements
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 09:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Newtime Infrastructure's board meeting held on June 06, 2018

We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is rescheduled to be held on Wednesday i.e. June 06, 2018.

 
 
Dear Sir,

With reference to the earlier announcement dated 29th May, 2018, regarding Board Meeting to be held on May 29th, 2018, inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited (standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2018. We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is rescheduled to be held on Wednesday i.e. 06th June, 2018.

Further, in pursuance of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window shall remain closed for Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), Directors and other designated employees of the Company until the beginning of 48th hour after the public announcement of the Audited Financial Results are made.

You are requested to kindly take the same on record and oblige.

First Published on Jun 1, 2018 09:58 pm

