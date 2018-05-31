App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 09:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New Light Apparels: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 3:00 P.M.

 
 
This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Tuesday, 29th May, 2018 at 3:00 P.M. at registered office GC-24, 1st Floor, Shivaji Enclave, Raja Garden Delhi-110027, had taken inter-alia, the following decisions:
As per Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting the followings:

1. 1 Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2018.

1. 2 Statutory Auditor's Report for the Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and the financial year ended March 31, 2018.

1. 3 Declaration by the Company (for Audit Report with unmodified opinion) pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Source : BSE
First Published on May 31, 2018 09:33 pm

tags #Announcements

