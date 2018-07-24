Network18 Media & Investments Limited has informed the Exchange that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from August 14, 2018 to August 17, 2018 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting will be held on August 17, 2018.
Network18 Media & Investments Limited has informed the Exchange that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from August 14, 2018 to August 17, 2018 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting will be held on August 17, 2018.Source : NSE
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 09:33 am