NBCC declares interim dividend

NBCC (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on March 08, 2018, inter alia, considered and approved the declaration of Interim Dividend of Re. 0.55/- per paid -up equity share of Rs. 2/- each (i.e. 27.5% on the paid-up equity share) for the financial year 2017-18.Source : BSE