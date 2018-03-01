NBCC signs MoU with Ministry of Finance

NBCC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India for construction of housing project for India Economic Services (IES) officers at Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg, New Delhi, wherein NBCC will work as project management consultant at 7 percent fees.
