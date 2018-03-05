NBCC receives LoA from Rural Electrification Corporation

NBCC has received letter of award of work from Rural Electrification Corporation for the construction & development of REC township at Sector -57, Gurugram amounting to Rs 192 crore wherein NBCC will work as Project Management Consultant at 7 percent fees.

At 10:43 hrs NBCC (India) was quoting at Rs 192.95, down Rs 2.95, or 1.51 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 291.75 and 52-week low Rs 161.10 on 08 November, 2017 and 09 March, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 33.86 percent below its 52-week high and 19.77 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 17,365.50 crore. Source : BSE