NBCC awards 2 projects in New Delhi worth Rs 1,887 crore

This is to inform that NBCC (India) Limited has awarded the contract of GPRA colonies at Netaji Nagar (Pkg-l) & Sarojini Nagar (Pkg-l), New Delhi on Design, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis including operations & maintenance wherein NBCC is working as Project Management Consultant and the details are as under.
Redevelopment of GPRA colony (Pkg-l) at Netaji Nagar, New Delhi - to M/s Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Pvt. Ltd. for Rs. 1039.32 crores (approx.) with completion period of 24 months.
Redevelopment of GPRA colony (Pkg-l) Sarojni Nagar, New Delhi - to M/s Girdhari Lal Constructions Pvt. Ltd. for Rs. 847.77 crores (approx) with completion period of 24 months.
Source : BSE