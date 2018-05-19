App
May 19, 2018

Natural Capsules recommends final dividend

Natural Capsules Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 18, 2018, inter alia, has recommended Final Dividend of 10% each on Equity Shares of Rs.10 Each, subject to approval of Shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

 
 
