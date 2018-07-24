Music Broadcast: Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board inter alia, approved Un-audited Financial Results for quarter ended 30.06.2018 as recommended by Audit Committee of the Company. The Statutory Auditors have carried out ''Limited Review'' of the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2018Approval of Buy-back of equity sharesThe Board unanimously approved a buyback proposal for the purchase by the Company of its fully paid up equity shares of face value of INR 10 each, at a price not exceeding INR 385 per equity share out of free reserves or such other sources as permitted by law, from shareholders/beneficial owners of the Company, from the open market through stock exchange mechanism as prescribed under Companies Act 2013, read with SEBI(Buy Back of Securities) Regulations, 1998, provided that buyback shall not exceed INR 57,00,00,000 representing 9.87 % of the aggregate of total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves of the Company based on audited financial statements of Company as on 31.03.2018Source : BSE