MPIL Corporation's board meeting on April 02, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled on Monday,02nd April, 2018 to consider and approve the following:-
1. To consider the proposal to offer business support services to related party, along with use of premises.
2. Any other items with the approval of the Board.
Source : BSE
