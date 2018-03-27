App
MPIL Corporation's board meeting on April 02, 2018
Mar 26, 2018 10:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MPIL Corporation's board meeting on April 02, 2018

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled on Monday, April 02, 2018.

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled on Monday,02nd April, 2018 to consider and approve the following:-

1. To consider the proposal to offer business support services to related party, along with use of premises.

2. Any other items with the approval of the Board.
Source : BSE
