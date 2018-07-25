Morepen Laboratories' board meeting scheduled on August 13, 2018

MOREPEN LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2018 ,inter alias, to consider and approve This bears reference to the announcement dated July 23, 2018, regarding Board Meeting scheduled on July 31, 2018, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2018. Pursuant to the Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is rescheduled to be held on August 13, 2018.Source : BSE