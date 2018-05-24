App
May 24, 2018 10:05 PM IST

Morarjee Textiles: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 24, 2018.

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 24th May, 2018, has inter-alia approved the following:

1) The audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2018 along with statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date.
2) The audited standalone and consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2018.
3) Issue of upto 10,00,000, 7.5% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- each on private placement basis subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The Board Meeting commenced at 4:00 p.m. and was concluded at 7.20 p.m.

Request you to kindly take the above on record.
Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

