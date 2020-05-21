Moneycontrol rolls out their exclusive offering which enables users to transact directly from the website and app

Always being at the forefront of providing innovative offerings to its users, moneycontrol, India’s leading business and finance news platform has partnered with smallcase Technologies, a fintech firm that makes investing in stocks & ETFs easy. Both the organizations have joined hands to provide the users, the first-of-its-kind offering, where they can now buy and sell in the stock market in a hassle-free, secure & compliant manner leading them to make more-informed and better investment decisions. The feature is now live, thereby making the platform a one-stop-solution for investors, traders and marketers, alike.

Offering an extremely easy and seamless user interface, this new feature can be accessed from both moneycontrol website and app by just logging in. Once the investor/trader has logged into their account, they have to click on the trade button either on the stock quote page on the website or select the trade button from watchlist/stocks last visited on the app which they want to buy/sell. Then choose their broker (Zerodha, HDFC Securities, 5Paisa, Kotak Securities, IIFL Securities, Edelweiss, Alice Blue and Trustline) and complete the transaction, after the process is complete the user gets an option to add the transaction into their portfolio. This can later help them to track their investments and portfolio performance all at one place.

Sharing his thoughts, Puneet Singhvi, President- Digital and Corporate Strategy Network18 Digital said, “At moneycontrol we strive towards simplifying and providing enhanced services that offer seamless solutions to all our audience’s queries. Based on user research and feedback we realized that it was extremely important for us to come up with a feature that caters to their needs. With the launch of this feature, we not only provide our users exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, and actionable investment ideas but also an opportunity to buy and sell. We have crossed the last mile of trading ensuring that traders get everything at one place and they can now complete the buy and sell process at moneycontrol, thereby saving time and effort.”

Vasanth Kamath, CEO of smallcase Technologies said “Our mission is to build digital infrastructure for the capital markets and we work alongside with some of India's largest & most respected financial brands to make equity investing simple. The smallcase Gateway is our latest offering in that direction to power the Invest button for stocks & ETFs on the internet. We're excited to partner with Moneycontrol to provide seamless transaction capabilities with leading brokerages on their website & apps and enable users to act on their ideas in a click”

Keeping pace with emerging technologies and evolving consumer demands, this partnership with smallcase Gateway, will see the platform pave the way for investors to stay at the top of their game by offering yet another value-added service.

Investors can trade on moneycontrol website using this link: https://www.moneycontrol.com/ or download the moneycontrol app.

Disclaimer:

"Investments in stocks and ETFs are subject to market risks. Users must make investment decisions based on their own investment objectives, judgment, risk profile and financial position and are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions."



