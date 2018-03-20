MMTC approves issue of bonus shares

MMTC Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on March 19, 2018, approved the issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. one bonus share of the face value of Re, 1/- each for every two equity shares of the face value of Re. 1/- each fully paid up.
