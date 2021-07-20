MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:You can add global companies to your portfolio through Fund of Funds! Watch the webinar on July 20, 11am to get started
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

Mindteck (India) Limited

Mindteck (India) Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication

July 20, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST
July 3, 2014 | India’s second-biggest exchange operator BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) Ltd halted trading across all its markets for about three hours due to a network outage. The trading disruption at BSE Ltd raised concerns about the sturdiness of the systems at a bourse that runs the BSE index, or the Sensex, considered the benchmark share index in India.

July 3, 2014 | India’s second-biggest exchange operator BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) Ltd halted trading across all its markets for about three hours due to a network outage. The trading disruption at BSE Ltd raised concerns about the sturdiness of the systems at a bourse that runs the BSE index, or the Sensex, considered the benchmark share index in India.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mindteck (India) Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper PublicationSource : NSE

Read More Read More

Tags: #Announcements
first published: Jul 20, 2021 09:49 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.