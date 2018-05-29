Mindteck (India) appoints Subhash Bhushan Dhar as an additional director

We would like to intimate that Board of Directors have appointed Mr. Subhash Bhushan Dhar as an Additional Director and is designated as an Independent Director for a period of five (5) years w.e.f. May 29, 2018.
