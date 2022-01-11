business Meet Gita Gopinath’s successor Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the IMF's new chief economist The IMF has announced that French economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas will be succeeding Gita Gopinath as the fund’s chief economist. In December 2021, Gopinath, who has served the IMF for three years, was promoted to IMF’s first Deputy Managing Director. Gourinchas will begin his part-time charge from January 24 before assuming full role from April 1.