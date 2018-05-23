Meenakshi Steel Industries' board meeting to be held on May 30, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 30th May, 2018 at 5.00 pm to consider and approve Audited Financial Statement for 4th Quarter and the year ended 31st March, 2018Further in compliance with Company''s Code of conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading under SEBI(Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 the Trading Window will remain closed from 23rd May, 2018 to 30th May, 2018 both days inclusiveSource : BSE