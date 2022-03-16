Marriage Loan: 4 Easy steps to follow before you apply

Indian weddings are a grand affair and something that families, friends, and loved ones look forward to with great enthusiasm. An average Indian wedding costs between Rs 18 lakh and Rs 5 crore to cater to the venue, décor, food, entertainment and accommodation for various ceremonies that are part of the main event.

You can take advantage of a wedding loan, rather than using up your savings or breaking investments, to fund such a ceremony.

The most common wedding loans are small loans that do not require you to pledge any asset as collaterals. These personal loans for weddings give you the freedom to meet all your marriage-related expenses without any restriction or limit. All you need to ensure is that you compare various personal loan interest rates from lenders in the market to get the best and most affordable deal. To plan your dream wedding using a personal loan, apply online for maximum convenience. Read on to understand the easy steps to avail of a wedding loan .

Steps to follow to get a wedding loan



1. Visit your chosen lender’s official website and fill in the online application form

2. Enter your details correctly and verify yourself with an OTP

3. Enter your income information and KYC data

4. Select the loan amount you desire and submit the form digitally



There are two methods to apply for a marriage loan. You can either apply at a lender’s branch or online. Online application makes things a lot easier as you can focus on wedding preparations, rather than waiting in queues or wasting time commuting. For getting a wedding loan online, follow these steps:

Based on these steps, it is clear that getting small loans like these is easy, especially if you apply online. However, despite the ease of applying, you still need to ensure that you make the right borrowing choices and get affordable personal loan interest rates. For a quick checklist, you can rely on for quick and competitive marriage financing, read the following pointers.

Check and meet lender-specific personal loan eligibility criteria

Each and every lender approves loan applications based on certain terms. Check these on their website and meet them all before you apply. This helps you increase your chances of getting a wedding loan and saves you time. It also helps you get the power to negotiate competitive personal loan interest rates.

Ensure that you have a high CIBIL score

For an unsecured personal loan, a CIBIL score of 750 and above is considered ideal. This score ranges between 300 and 900 and is based on extensive analysis and a detailed examination of your credit history. With a high CIBIL score, you have a higher chance of getting a budget-friendly interest rate on your loan and quicker approval.

Maintain a low debt-to-income ratio

A low DTI ratio indicates that you are more likely to manage your existing and new debt. This increases your personal loan eligibility. Maintaining a low DTI ratio also increases your ability to get quick financing in case of emergencies. So, ensure to manage your expenses by following a budget and not relying too much on credit. By paying off existing debt or reducing your debt before you apply for a wedding loan, you can work towards decreasing this number.

Use a pre-approved offer

Based on your eligibility and documents, the lender will analyse your loan application and approve a loan amount for you. It is more likely for you to get a higher marriage loan amount when you meet all the eligibility criteria and have a good credit score and when you avail of a pre-approved offer. These offers are usually given to existing customers, especially those with a good repayment record.

To get a wedding loan of a substantial sum with an easy online application process, consider the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan for Marriage. Here you can get Rs 25 lakh personal loan at a competitive interest rate and a flexible tenure to repay ranging up to 60 months. This helps you meet all your funding needs with ease and enjoy stress-free repayment too.

Bajaj Finserv also offers an easy-to-use personal loan interest rate calculator to help you make the right decisions regarding your EMI. Further, you can pay 45% lower EMIs by opting for the Flexi facility. To start your journey hassle-free, check your pre-approved offer by sharing basic details and get funds to plan your wedding instantly!

Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article.