you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 10:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Margo Finance's board meeting held on June 06, 2018

We wish to inform the Exchange that the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday June 06, 2018 is stand postponed, however the Company may pass the necessary resolution for change in Key Managerial Personal by way of circulation.

 
 
In reference to our earlier intimation, we wish to inform the Exchange that the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday 06th June, 2018 is stand postponed, however the Company may pass the necessary resolution for change in Key Managerial Personal by way of circulation.

Further as informed earlier the trading window of the Company will remain closed for the Company''s Directors/Officers and designated employees/persons of the Company from 1st June, 2018 to 8th June, 2018 (both days inclusive)
Source : BSE
First Published on May 31, 2018 10:02 pm

tags #Announcements

