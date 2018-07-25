App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 11:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Manappuram Finance's AGM held on August 21, 2018

Please be informed that the Twenty Sixth Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company for the FY 2017-18 will be held on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 11.am.

 
 
Please be informed that the Twenty Sixth Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company for the FY 2017-18 will be held on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 11.am. IST at Latha Convention Centre (formerly known as Anugraha Auditorium) Valapad, Thrissur, Kerala-680567 to transact the business as detailed in the enclosed 26th AGM Notice.Source : BSE
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 11:55 pm

