Man Infraconstruction receives orders worth Rs 220.75 crore from PCMC

Man Infraconstruction has received orders worth Rs 220.75 crore from Pimpri Chichwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) for the construction of 2,376 residential units within the jurisdiction of PCMC under the Pradhan Matri Awas Yojna (PMAY) housing scheme.

At 10:05 hrs Man Infraconstruction was quoting at Rs 55.35, up Rs 1.25, or 2.31 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 74.55 and 52-week low Rs 37.80 on 05 January, 2018 and 21 March, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 25.75 percent below its 52-week high and 46.43 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,369.91 crore.

Source : BSE