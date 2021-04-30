Make your savings grow by investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD

Financial decisions taken during the initial phase of one’s life goes a long way, in determining one’s subsequent financial well-being. Apart from planning on building a corpus for future goals, young adults must also have adequate emergency funds, which can come handy during financial emergencies arising from job loss, prolonged illness or such unforeseen circumstances.

With the prevailing high inflation rates and increasing market volatilities, making the right investment choice could be a challenging task. Fixed deposit is a safer bet, where your returns remain unaffected by the market movements. As one of the most popular investment options, fixed deposit offers guaranteed returns that help you achieve both long and short-term investment goals, with lowest risk. Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposit offers attractive returns up to 7.25%* on investments.

Why Bajaj Finance online FD is a smart investment option?

Some of the reasons why investing in a fixed deposit would you help you achieve your financial goals and secure your future, are explained below:

Assured attractive returns

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers one of the highest FD rates along with the option to get periodic payouts. The FD interest rates calculator, on the Bajaj Finserv website is designed to provide you with accurate information about FD interest rates and returns applicable to the specific combinations of tenor, amount, and FD type.

FD plan Principal Amount Tenor Applicable Rate of Interest Interest gains Returns Bajaj Finance FD (Cumulative) Rs. 10,00,000 2 years 6.6% Rs. 1,36,356 Rs. 11,36,356 Bajaj Finance FD (Cumulative) Rs. 10,00,000 3 years 7.00% Rs. 2,25,043 Rs. 12,25,043 Bajaj Finance FD (Cumulative) Rs. 10,00,000 5 years 7.00% Rs. 8,05,103 Rs. 18,05,103

Consider that you have invested Rs. 10,00,000 in a Bajaj Finance online FD scheme. To get an idea on how a different tenor affects interest gains and returns please check the below table:

Thus, you can look at attractive FD rates, with the assurance of guaranteed returns on your deposit. This makes a Bajaj Finance online FD a preferred investment tool for individuals looking to grow their savings easily.

Easy online investment procedure

To invest in a Bajaj Finance FD, simply visit the online FD form, verify your details, enter investment details and pay through Net Banking or UPI. Upon successful payment, you’ll receive an acknowledgement regarding the same, and you also receive a Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR) with details regarding your investment.

With this online FD process, there is no need to wait in long queues, and as a non-senior citizen, you also receive 0.10% additional rate benefit on investing through the Bajaj Finserv website.

Plan financial goals with flexible tenors

Bajaj Finance also offers the flexibility to plan financial goals easily, as you can choose flexible tenors ranging from 12 to 60 months. You can also choose interest payouts, as per your convenience to cater to your liquidity needs and investment goals. You can also consider using a fixed deposit interest calculator, so you can plan your investments better.

Minimum deposit amount

Though higher deposit amount means higher interest earnings, you might not want to invest a huge amount in FDs if you’re a young adult who has just started earning, By investing in a Bajaj Finance FD, you don’t have to invest a lumpsum amount, as you only need Rs. 25,000 to commence your investment plans.

But, if you’re planning to make smaller deposits, you can always choose to save with a Systematic Deposit Plan – an industry-first offering by Bajaj Finance, which helps you grow your savings on a monthly basis.

Your savings remain safe with Bajaj Finance, as it is accredited with the highest safety ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA. In case of any interest rate revisions, you go on to reap higher returns over time.