you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 25, 2018 10:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services' board recommends dividend

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Apri 25, 2018, has approved recommendation of a Dividend of Rs.4 per Equity Share of the face value of Rs. 2/- each (i.e. 200%) for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2018.

 
 
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Apri 25, 2018, inter alia, has approved recommendation of a Dividend of Rs.4 per Equity Share of the face value of Rs. 2/- each (i.e. 200%) for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2018.
