Maha CM announces Jamshedpur like steel plant in Surjagad

"We are planning to set up a Jamshedpur or Bhilai like steel plant near Surjagad in east Vidarbha region," Thackeray said in the Legislative Assembly on the last day of the winter session of the state legislature.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on December 21 announced that a Jamshedpur-like steel plant will be set up in Surjagad area in Vidarbha region of the state.
"We are planning to set up a Jamshedpur or Bhilai like steel plant near Surjagad in east Vidarbha region," Thackeray said in the Legislative Assembly on the last day of the winter session of the state legislature.Surjagad falls under naxal-hit Gadchiroli district, also known for its mineral deposits and dense forest.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 21, 2019 04:20 pm