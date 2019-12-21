Maha CM announces Jamshedpur like steel plant in Surjagad

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on December 21 announced that a Jamshedpur-like steel plant will be set up in Surjagad area in Vidarbha region of the state.

"We are planning to set up a Jamshedpur or Bhilai like steel plant near Surjagad in east Vidarbha region," Thackeray said in the Legislative Assembly on the last day of the winter session of the state legislature.