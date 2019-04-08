Mackenzie Bezos to become one of world’s richest woman through divorce settlement

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced on Thursday that a divorce settlement with soon-to-be-ex-wife Mackenzie Bezos, will leave him with 75 percent of their Amazon stock. The couple was married for 25 years.

They announced the divorce settlement through a tweet; MacKenzie wrote it first, then Jeff retweeted it. It appeared to be a carefully choreographed announcement, and also Mackenzie’s first tweet.

Her tweet read: “Grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage with Jeff with support from each other and everyone who reached out to us in kindness and looking forward to the next phase as co-parents and friends... Excited about my own plans. Grateful for the past as I look forward to what comes next.”

Jeff, on the other hand, wrote: “She has been an extraordinary partner, ally, and mother. She is resourceful and brilliant and loving, and as our futures unroll, I know I'll always be learning from her."

The couple is yet to announce the custody terms of their four children.

The terms of the settlement are being closely watched since one of the world's most prosperous companies, with a market capitalisation of $890 billion, is concerned here.

Through the divorce settlement, Jeff Bezos will get to own all of the former couple's joint holdings in The Washington Post and a space-flight company, Blue Origin.

MacKenzie, 48, will own 4 percent of the company, which roughly amounts to $36 billion, on the basis of Amazon's current market value. This will make her one of the wealthiest women in the world.

Bezos, 55, will own 12 percent of the company and hold sole voting power over co-owned shares that amount to 16 percent of Amazon's total shares.

While NDTV reports that the final divorce settlement is roughly 90 days away, there are already speculations in the market over the fate of Jeff’s holdings in companies such as Airbnb and Uber. There are also concerns regarding the couple’s real estate holdings, including mansions in Bellevue, Washington, and Beverly Hills, etc, which are worth tens of millions of dollars.