Mac Charles (India) : Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 23, 2018 approved the Date, Time venue of the AGM on July 30, 2018 and Book closure from July 21, 2018 to July 30, 2018 Dividend for the financial year 2017-18.
The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 23.05.2018 approved the following:
1) Date, Time venue of the AGM on 30.07.2018
2) Book closure from 21.07.2018 to 30.07.2018
3)Dividend for the financial year 2017-18 recommended is 100%Source : BSE
1) Date, Time venue of the AGM on 30.07.2018
2) Book closure from 21.07.2018 to 30.07.2018
3)Dividend for the financial year 2017-18 recommended is 100%Source : BSE