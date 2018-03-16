Maan Aluminium to consider interim dividend

Maan Aluminium Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on March 26, 2018, inter alia, to approve and consider Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2017-2018, if any.Further, pursuant to the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for the shares of Company will remain closed from March 19, 2018 to March 27, 2018 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE