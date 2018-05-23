Lyons Corporate Market board meeting on May 30, 2018

Re: Intimation of meeting of the Board of Directors of the Companypursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 30th day of May, 2018 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2018.This is for your kind information and record.Thanking You,Yours faithfully,For LYONS CORPORATE MARKET LIMITEDDIRECTORSource : BSE