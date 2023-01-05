Lupin launches triple drug combination to treat inadequately controlled asthma

Lupin Limited, a global pharmaceutical major, announced the launch of a novel fixed-dose triple drug combination (FDC) of Indacaterol, Glycopyrronium and Mometasone, in a press release on January 5.

The FDC will help in the management of inadequately controlled asthma amongst patients. This product has been launched under the brand name DIFIZMA by the company.

Lupin is the first company in the country that offers this FDC product which combines Indacaterol, a long acting beta-agonist, Glycopyrronium, a long-acting muscarinic receptor antagonist, and Mometasone Furoate, an inhaled corticosteroid.

On the other hand, DIFIZMA is the only FDC that has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) to treat inadequately controlled asthma. The product will help by improving lung function, providing better symptom control and reducing exacerbations.

“We are excited about the launch of DIFIZMA, a first-of-its-kind novel combination product available in India. DIFIZMA is aimed at catering to the unmet need of patients with inadequately controlled asthma and aligns closely with Lupin’s ideology of patient-centricity and enabling accessibility for medicines," said Rajeev Sibal, president of India Region Formulations at Lupin.

About 17.23 million people suffer with asthma in the country, with an overall prevalence of 2.05%. Out of this approximately 30 lakh patients fall under the category of “inadequately controlled”, ones who have uncontrolled symptoms and thus higher chances of exacerbations which may thus lead to hospitalisations.