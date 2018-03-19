Lupin receives FDA approval for generic Topicort Topical Spray

Lupin has received final approval for its Desoximetasone Topical Spray, 0.25%, 30 ml, 50 ml, and 100 ml from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A Inc.'s Topicort Topical Spray, 0.25%.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,498.40 and 52-week low Rs 750.00 on 23 March, 2017 and 08 March, 2018, respectively.Currently, it is trading 48.72 percent below its 52-week high and 2.45 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 34,733.80 crore. Source : BSE