Lupin launches generic Safyral tablets in US

Lupin announced the launch of its Tydemytm Tablets (Drospirenone, Ethinyl Estradiol, Levomefolate Calcium, 3mg/0.03mg/0.451mg and Levomefolate Calcium, 0.451mg) having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier. Source : BSE