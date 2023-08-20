Luna-25: Russia's first lunar mission in nearly 50 years ends in crash

Russia's first moon mission in 47 years failed after its Luna-25 spacecraft spun out of control and smashed into moon

Russia's Luna-25 probe, a significant lunar endeavor after almost half a century, met with a disappointing end with a crash during pre-landing maneuvers, as announced by the Russian space agency Roscosmos on August 20. This marked Russia's first Moon mission in nearly 50 years, aiming to touch down on the lunar surface's south pole.

The lunar south pole is a sought-after destination for nations such as the US, China, and India. The latter's Chandrayaan-3 mission is expected to land there on August 23.

"At 2:57 pm (1157 GMT) on Saturday, communication with Luna-25 was lost," stated Roscosmos. Preliminary findings indicate the lander "has ceased to exist following a collision with the Moon's surface." An "abnormal situation" emerged on August 20 while preparing for the pre-landing orbit transfer. Roscosmos added, "During the operation, an abnormal situation occurred on board the automatic station, which did not allow the maneuver to be performed with the specified parameters."

The Luna-25 mission was important due to Russia's long hiatus from lunar exploration. Having launched on August 10 and entered lunar orbit on August 16, the lander was on track to softly touch down on the Moon's surface, just a day ahead of its scheduled landing. However, an "abnormal situation" during pre-landing orbit transfer on August 20 led to a communication loss and subsequent collision with the lunar surface.

Resurgence and Setback

After five decades, Russia's lunar ambition found expression through Luna-25, carrying hopes of scientific discoveries and advancements in space exploration. The unexpected mishap brought an abrupt end to these aspirations, with the lander ceasing to exist due to a collision with the Moon's surface.

Luna-25's unfortunate fate unfolded just before India's Chandrayaan-3 mission was set to make its own lunar landing. India's space agency, ISRO, has confirmed Chandrayaan-3's imminent landing on August 23. This event highlights the contrasting outcomes of two countries' lunar ambitions, with India's mission still on track while Russia's Luna-25 mission ended prematurely in a crash.

The setback underscores the complexities and risks inherent in lunar exploration, even for experienced space agencies. While Roscosmos confirmed that a specialized commission will delve into the incident's causes, Luna-25's unexpected end serves as a reminder of the challenges that come with venturing into the final frontier.