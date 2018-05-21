App
May 21, 2018 09:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LS Industries' board meeting to be held on May 29, 2018

Notice is hereby given that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at 02.00 p.m. at the registered of the Company.

 
 
Notice is hereby given that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 29th May, 2018, at 02.00 p.m. at the registered of the Company, inter alia:
a) to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements along with the Auditors report thereon of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended as on 31st March, 2018, and;
b) to transact various other businesses, if any, as per the agenda items of the meeting.
Source : BSE
