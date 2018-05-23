Looks Health Services' board meeting on May 30, 2018

This is to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and transact following business:1. To consider and approve inter alia, the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2018;2. Re-appointed Dhruvaprakash & Co., as Internal Auditor of the Company for Financial Year 2018-2019.3. Re-appointed VKM & Associates as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for conducting secretarial audit of Financial Year 2017-2018.Further, pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 read with the provision of the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company, the trading window of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 24th May, 2018 to Friday, 1st June, 2018 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE