LIC IPO in early March: DIPAM Secretary

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), India's largest insurer, will launch its jumbo initial public offering (IPO) in early March, a top government official told CNBC-TV18 on January 27.

“We are very sanguine about bringing the LIC IPO in early March,” said Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

The listing of LIC is poised to be India's biggest IPO to date, with the government looking to raise up to Rs 1 lakh crore by selling shares. That would beat the roughly five times Rs 18,300 crore that payments company Paytm raised in November.

Pandey, whose department oversees the sale of shares in government-owned companies, said he has had extensive consultations with regulatory bodies such insurance IRDA (insurance) and SEBI (capital markets) on the LIC IPO. “We expect the DRHP to be filed soon,” he said.

Officials are close to finalising the valuation of the company, which manages assets of more than $450 billion, according to Pandey. He said the government is keen to ensure that retail participation for LIC IPO “works out smooth”.