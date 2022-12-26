 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

Lending firm Money View raises $75 million in Series E funding led by Apis Partners

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Dec 26, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST

The firm is currently operating at an annualized disbursal run rate of $1.2 billion and is presently managing AUMs of over $800 million.

Bengaluru-based fintech firm Money View has raised $75 million in its ongoing Series E funding led by Apis Partners, valuing the company at around $900 million.

Tiger Global, Winter Capital and Evolvence also participated in the round, the firm said in a statement on Monday.

Money View plans to use the funds as growth capital to scale the core credit business, grow the team, and expand its product portfolio with services such as digital bank accounts, insurance, and wealth management solutions to solidify its leadership position.

Founded in 2014 by Puneet Agarwal and Sanjay Aggarwal, Money View is an online financial services platform providing personalised credit products and personal financial management solutions.

The firm is operating at an annualised disbursal run rate of $1.2 billion and is presently managing Assets Under Management (AUM) of over $800 million. Money View has been unit economic positive since inception and has been profitable for the past two years, the statement said.

“Our performance and growth over the past two years have allowed us to drive our mission of true financial inclusion in India with great success,” cofounder Puneet Agarwal said.