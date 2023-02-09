LCA Mark 1A expected to be out by February 2024, says HAL Chairman

HAL Tejas

LCA Mark 1A’s execution is expected to be completed by February 2024. “The execution timeframe is starting from February 2024. We are confident that we will be able to deliver the first aircraft in Feb 2024,” Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) CMD CB Ananthakrishnan said on the first LCA Mark 1A while speaking with ANI.

The stocks of the state-owned aerospace and defence company were trading in the green, up 0.65 percent at Rs 2,449.60 at 12:30 pm on February 9 on NSE.

“Sanction for LCA Mark II has already come. We hope DRDO and HAL together will be able to roll out the first LCA Mark II somewhere in 2024-25,” Ananthakrishnan added.

The LCA Mk1A variant is the most advanced version of the aircraft. This platform includes AESA Radar, EW Suite including Radar Warning and Self-Protection Jamming, Digital Map Generator (DMG), Smart Multi-function Displays (SMFD), Combined Interrogator and Transponder (CIT), Advanced Radio Altimeter among other advanced features, as described on the official website of HAL.

Speaking about the recently-inaugurated helicopter factory at Tumakuru facility, the HAL CMD said, “At Tumakuru facility, our capacity is to manufacture 30 helicopters per annum, which will be ramped up to 60 helicopters per year and we can go up to 90 helicopters at peak load. We will cater not only to Indian demand but also to foreign countries.”

Elaborating on HAL’s outlook on its business perspective, Ananthakrishnan said, “Our order book position is comfortable, it stands at around Rs 84,000 crore. We have been generating revenues of Rs 25,000 crore, which has shown a growth of 8 percent. We have sufficient contracts to be executed.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation the helicopter manufacturing factory in Tumakuru, Karnataka, On February 6. The factory is India’s largest helicopter manufacturing facility and will initially produce light utility helicopters (LUHs).