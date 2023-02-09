LCA Mark 1A expected to be out by February 2024, says HAL Chairman

LCA Mark 1A’s execution is expected to be completed by February 2024. “The execution timeframe is starting from February 2024. We are confident that we will be able to deliver the first aircraft in Feb 2024,” Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) CMD CB Ananthakrishnan said on the first LCA Mark 1A while speaking with ANI.
The stocks of the state-owned aerospace and defence company were trading in the green, up 0.65 percent at Rs 2,449.60 at 12:30 pm on February 9 on NSE.
“Sanction for LCA Mark II has already come. We hope DRDO and HAL together will be able to roll out the first LCA Mark II somewhere in 2024-25,” Ananthakrishnan added.
The LCA Mk1A variant is the most advanced version of the aircraft. This platform includes AESA Radar, EW Suite including Radar Warning and Self-Protection Jamming, Digital Map Generator (DMG), Smart Multi-function Displays (SMFD), Combined Interrogator and Transponder (CIT), Advanced Radio Altimeter among other advanced features, as described on the official website of HAL.