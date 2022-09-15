Live News Updates: Russia to lower oil export duty to $44.4/tonne from October 1

Business and Political Live Updates: Russia said on September 15 it will be lowering oil export duty to $44.4/tonne from October 1, 2022.
Get real-time updates on all the breaking news, and top headlines from the world of business and politics of India and globe.
September 15, 2022 / 05:37 PM IST
Russia to lower oil export duty to $44.4/tonne from October 1
September 15, 2022 / 05:20 PM IST
TRAI Subscription Data: 6.39 lakh mobile users net added in July
September 15, 2022 / 05:05 PM IST
Saudi Arabia overtakes Russia as India's no 2 oil supplier in August
September 15, 2022 / 04:45 PM IST
Karnataka government tables Anti-Conversion Bill
September 15, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST
CUET-UG results to be announced by 10 pm tonight: UGC Chairman
September 15, 2022 / 04:19 PM IST
HC grants relief to Daler Mehendi in human trafficking case
September 15, 2022 / 03:58 PM IST
September 15, 2022 / 03:57 PM IST
Jharkhand CM Soren calls on Governor Ramesh Bais; demands EC opinion on office of profit case against him
September 15, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST
World Bank earmarks $30 billion to help offset food shortages worsened by war in Ukraine
September 15, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST
India to account for 40% of T20 World Cup audience as sports travel reaches pre-Covid level
September 15, 2022 / 03:31 PM IST
Oil minister hints at reviving mega West Coast refinery project in Maharashtra
September 15, 2022 / 03:24 PM IST
India plans no more funding for Sri Lanka as IMF talks progress: Reuters
September 15, 2022 / 03:01 PM IST
WB SSC scam: CBI searches at 6 locations of a software firm in Delhi, Kolkata
September 15, 2022 / 02:52 PM IST
PM Modi to release cheetahs brought from Namibia in MP's Kuno National Park
September 15, 2022 / 02:49 PM IST
September 15, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST
India emerges as Sri Lanka's top lender in 2022: Verite Research think-tank
September 15, 2022 / 02:37 PM IST
Veranda Learning to raise Rs 300 crore via preferential Issue
September 15, 2022 / 02:28 PM IST
Government panel backs regulator for online gaming industry
September 15, 2022 / 01:53 PM IST
Modi, Xi to come face-to-face for first time since border clashes
September 15, 2022 / 01:32 PM IST
Actor Nora Fatehi appears before Delhi Police in connection with Sukesh extortion case
September 15, 2022 / 01:30 PM IST
BJP cites sting to fire fresh salvo at AAP over excise policy
September 15, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
'Hybrid terrorist' arrested in J-K's Reasi, major attack averted: Police
September 15, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST
September 15, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST
September 15, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST
September 15, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST
September 15, 2022 / 01:02 PM IST
September 15, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST
BPCL divestment off the table 'for now': Hardeep Singh Puri
September 15, 2022 / 12:57 PM IST
September 15, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST
September 15, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST
ED summons Nohra Fateh Ali Khan in Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case
September 15, 2022 / 12:34 PM IST
MI Cape Town Name Simon Katich as Head Coach; Hashim Amla Appointed Batting Coach
September 15, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST
Champions League: No kisses for Haaland but a late artistic goal as City win 2-1
September 15, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST
Krishnamurthy Acharya appointed coordinator for Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
September 15, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST
India's not a member of the G7: Foreign Secretary on G7's Russian oil price cap
September 15, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST
It is unfortunate as there are so many issues in state post-rain: Congress MLC Nagaraj
September 15, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST
PM Modi will leave for 24-hour visit to Samarkand today: Foreign Secretary
September 15, 2022 / 11:12 AM IST
I went to a temple, asked Gods that this is in my mind: Digambar Kamat on joining BJP
September 15, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
Centre to sign tripartite peace agreement with 5 militant outfits of Assam today
September 15, 2022 / 10:52 AM IST
September 15, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST
Bar Council passes resolution on enhancing age of Judges
September 15, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra started to break government's silence on inflation: Congress
September 15, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST
Dengue cases on rise in Pakistan
September 15, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
Go First says still working to restore its Twitter account
September 15, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST
SCO summit: Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping set to meet today in Samarkand
September 15, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
PM Modi on Engineer's Day: Government working to enhance infrastructure for studying engineering
September 15, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST
September 15, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST
Coronavirus Update
September 15, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
Search and rescue efforts of the Army and administration for the missing mountaineers Tapi Mra & Niku Dao is underway
September 15, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST