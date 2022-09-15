 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News Updates: Russia to lower oil export duty to $44.4/tonne from October 1

Moneycontrol News
Sep 15, 2022 / 05:23 PM IST

Business and Political Live Updates: Russia said on September 15 it will be lowering oil export duty to $44.4/tonne from October 1, 2022.

September 15, 2022 / 05:37 PM IST

Russia to lower oil export duty to $44.4/tonne from October 1

September 15, 2022 / 05:20 PM IST

TRAI Subscription Data: 6.39 lakh mobile users net added in July

September 15, 2022 / 05:05 PM IST

Saudi Arabia overtakes Russia as India's no 2 oil supplier in August

September 15, 2022 / 04:45 PM IST

Karnataka government tables Anti-Conversion Bill

September 15, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST

CUET-UG results to be announced by 10 pm tonight: UGC Chairman

September 15, 2022 / 04:19 PM IST

HC grants relief to Daler Mehendi in human trafficking case

September 15, 2022 / 03:58 PM IST

September 15, 2022 / 03:57 PM IST

Jharkhand CM Soren calls on Governor Ramesh Bais; demands EC opinion on office of profit case against him

September 15, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST

World Bank earmarks $30 billion to help offset food shortages worsened by war in Ukraine

September 15, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST

India to account for 40% of T20 World Cup audience as sports travel reaches pre-Covid level