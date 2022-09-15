Live News Updates: Russia to lower oil export duty to $44.4/tonne from October 1

September 15, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST

World Bank earmarks $30 billion to help offset food shortages worsened by war in Ukraine







-The World Bank is willing to provide up to $30 billion to combat global food shortages aggravated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has so far disbursed almost $10 billion in financial aid pledged to Kyiv, a senior bank official said on Thursday.



-Axel van Trotsenburg, the bank's managing director of operations, cited "an absolute need for international solidarity with Ukraine" during an interview with Reuters while on a visit to the Bosnian capital Sarajevo."And that solidarity has to be sustained not only in the short term but in the long term," he said.



-Van Trotsenburg said the World Bank began providing support to Ukraine soon after the Feb. 24 Russian invasion and had so far disbursed close to $10 billion of $13 billion in aid it had committed to Kyiv.