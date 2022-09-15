English
    September 15, 2022 / 05:23 PM IST

    Live News Updates: Russia to lower oil export duty to $44.4/tonne from October 1

    Business and Political Live Updates: Russia said on September 15 it will be lowering oil export duty to $44.4/tonne from October 1, 2022.

    Get real-time updates on all the breaking news, and top headlines from the world of business and politics of India and globe.

     
    • September 15, 2022 / 05:37 PM IST

      Russia to lower oil export duty to $44.4/tonne from October 1

      Russia said on September 15 that it will be lowering oil export duty to $44.4 per tonne from October 1, 2022.

    • September 15, 2022 / 05:20 PM IST

      TRAI Subscription Data: 6.39 lakh mobile users net added in July

      While Reliance Jio Net added 29.5 lakh users in July vs 4.2 lakh MoM, Bharti Airtel Net added 5.13 lakh users in July vs 7.93 lakh MoM. Vodafone, on the other hand, lost 15.4 lakh users in July vs 18 lakh lost MoM

    • September 15, 2022 / 05:05 PM IST

      Saudi Arabia overtakes Russia as India's no 2 oil supplier in August

      Saudi Arabia emerged as the second-biggest oil supplier to India after a three-month gap, overtaking Russia by a thin margin, while Iraq retained the top spot in August.

    • September 15, 2022 / 04:45 PM IST

      Karnataka government tables Anti-Conversion Bill

      The Karnataka government on September 15 tabled the Anti-Conversion Bill in the Karnataka Legislative Council after it was passed in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

    • September 15, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST

      CUET-UG results to be announced by 10 pm tonight: UGC Chairman

      UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar informed on September 15 that the CUET-UG results will be announced tonight at 10 pm.

    • September 15, 2022 / 04:19 PM IST

      HC grants relief to Daler Mehendi in human trafficking case

      The Punjab and Haryana High Court on September 15 granted relief to singer Daler Mehndi; it stayed the decision of the Patiala Court that had sentenced him to two years of imprisonment in a 2003 human trafficking case.

    • September 15, 2022 / 03:57 PM IST

      Jharkhand CM Soren calls on Governor Ramesh Bais; demands EC opinion on office of profit case against him

    • September 15, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST

      World Bank earmarks $30 billion to help offset food shortages worsened by war in Ukraine



      -The World Bank is willing to provide up to $30 billion to combat global food shortages aggravated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has so far disbursed almost $10 billion in financial aid pledged to Kyiv, a senior bank official said on Thursday.


      -Axel van Trotsenburg, the bank's managing director of operations, cited "an absolute need for international solidarity with Ukraine" during an interview with Reuters while on a visit to the Bosnian capital Sarajevo."And that solidarity has to be sustained not only in the short term but in the long term," he said.


      -Van Trotsenburg said the World Bank began providing support to Ukraine soon after the Feb. 24 Russian invasion and had so far disbursed close to $10 billion of $13 billion in aid it had committed to Kyiv.

    • September 15, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST

      India to account for 40% of T20 World Cup audience as sports travel reaches pre-Covid level


      -In the run-up to the T20 World Cup cricket tournament scheduled to begin in Australia on October 16, DreamSetGo, the official travel agent for the tourney, expects 3,000 Indians to travel with them. The company estimates the Indian market to account for 40 percent of the total audience travelling for the games.

      -“From a travel package standpoint, India is making up more than 40 percent of the total audience. We estimate to contribute to 20 percent of the Indian travellers that we are bringing into Australia,” said founder and chief business officer Monish Shah.
       

    • September 15, 2022 / 03:31 PM IST

      Oil minister hints at reviving mega West Coast refinery project in Maharashtra


      -Oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday hinted at reviving the stalled mega West Coast refinery project in Maharashtra. Addressing an industry event, the minister said no concrete proposal has been come to him yet from the state or from investors.


      -"We have sent feelers to all and the response so far has been good. The 60 million tonne per annum project can come up anywhere in Maharashtra or any other west coast state or even in a southern state and it need not be in Ratnagiri alone," Puri told reporters later.


      -"We are also thinking of splitting the project to two or more locations but it would be best if the over Rs 3 lakh crore project can come up at a single location as originally planned," the minister said.
       

    • September 15, 2022 / 03:24 PM IST

      India plans no more funding for Sri Lanka as IMF talks progress: Reuters


      -India does not plan to provide fresh financial support to Sri Lanka on top of the nearly $4 billion it has extended this year, two sources told Reuters, as the island's battered economy starts to stabilise after a preliminary loan agreement with the IMF.


      -India has been the biggest provider of aid this year to its southern neighbour, which is fighting its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades and struggling to pay for imports, although the situation now is less severe than it was between May and July.



      -"We have already given $3.8 billion worth of assistance. Now it's all about the IMF," an Indian government source with direct knowledge of discussions with Sri Lanka told Reuters. "Countries can't keep giving assistance."

