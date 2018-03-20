Accudyne Industries selects L&T Infotech as its IT infrastructure partner

Larsen & Toubro Infotech has been selected by Accudyne Industries, LLC as the transformation partner to provide IT Infrastructure & Security Management Services.
Larsen & Toubro Infotech has been selected by Accudyne Industries, LLC as the transformation partner to provide IT Infrastructure & Security Management Services.Accudyne Industries is a leading global provider of precision engineered, process-critical and technologically advanced flow control systems and industrial compressors.Source : BSE