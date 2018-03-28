App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Mar 28, 2018 10:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T Construction wins orders of Rs 1,521 crore

The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has won orders worth RS 1,521 crore.

 
 


At 10:00 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,298.50, down Rs 8.35, or 0.64 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,469.60 and 52-week low Rs 1,024.62 on 01 February, 2018 and 27 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 11.64 percent below its 52-week high and 26.73 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 181,967.82 crore. Source : BSE
